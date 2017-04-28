Asking for Community Support

By scorpioel85 | Fri, April 28 2017

A few weeks ago I submitted the story of the struggle I have been goin through since a work place injury I received in December. I fractured my left hip and have been fighting for my rights since January of this year. I am now hoping for some help to keep me in my home with the lights on. I am a 49 year old B-boro native. 4th generation on my fathers side. I come from a hard working middle class family, brought up to work hard and support your family and community. I have never asked for any hand outs before this happened to me. I am now recovering from my final hip surgery, I had to have my right hip replacement from two years ago revised in February and my left one, the one I fractured at work, was replaced on the 17th of this month.

I had all the surgeries done here at BMH by Dr. Vranos. I have every intention to be back to work by late June or early July. I have been in regular communication with my employer and they are holding my position. I cannot find myself waving a cardboard sign at Malfunction Junction or the foot bridge, there are too many there and I am technically not homeless yet. I have been able to come up so far with my rent and utilities from the kindness of many friends and family via social media.

I have a Go Fund Me up and going but a lot of the people have come to give it to me directly to make sure all the donation goes to me and I post those there. I am trying to raise $2100 to cover my rent and utilities for the next 10 weeks. I have been in contact with Rhianna Kendrick and Heather Burrows at the Drop In Center and they have been great. I am excepting tax deductable donations with their help. If people want to donate to my housing fund through the nice folks at Ground Works then folks will be guaranteed that all money collected will go to my landlord and utility companies. This will keep me from becoming homeless due to an accident.

I am really counting on the outreach and support from ordinary people as I continue to appeal. Any money over the $2100 will be donated to Ground Works and I will post every donation I receive to keep people up to date and when the goal has been met. This whole thing has been the biggest challenge of my adult life. I have been wracked with fear and anxiety since January 3rd. I want the whole thing behind me and with the final surgery done it is almost over.

Please consider helping out. I am available to answer any questions. Heather at the Drop In has seen and made copies of all the Dr. notes and correspondence with lawyers, VT Dept of Labor, Nationwide Agribuisness and surgeons. It has only been through the generosity of real people that I have been able to keep up.

As of this posting I am two weeks past due on my rent and my home phone and internet was finally shut off on the 20th. I am heading home from my girlfriends house in Amherst today, I have been here recovering from the total left hip replacement. I am going to head home and start, once again, to pull my self up from this.

Will you help? All donations can be dropped off at the Brattleboro Area Drop In Center at 60 Soth Main St. Brattleboro. Just tell them it's for Joel Porter's Housing Fund, they will make sure it gets to my landlord, the electric company and phone/internet. I will post all donations here and on my Go Fund Me account. Thank You very much for any and all consideration, I have faith I will get through this one way or another..and God Bless. Joel A. Porter Sr.