Between a Rock and a Hard Place in New America

By scorpioel85 | Tue, May 23 2017

The signs are everywhere, I mean really. I cannot go from the library to the Ground Works Drop In without seeing at least three it seems. A lot of people are literally out there with signs. It is tough times, I know. I am ready to make a sign that says " I am so mad I made a sign! " I know it's been done before, but I can't help it.

My Girlfriend Andrea lives on the other side of Amherst MA in a nice town, kind of like ours. She is a hard working independent and dedicated Mom. She has her own household to care for with little support from Co-father, and she was curious about my previous postings here. Andrea has been great through my struggle and it smacks dab into what happens when something wild happens and finds one person out of work in The New America that it puts everyone close to them struggling a bit more. Andrea said she did not see where I had explained the whole situation and that I should. I said I thought it was mentioned in the "In a Pickle". But I will try and once again put out the struggle I have been in since late last year and the support that has kept me one step from..a Harder Place.

The story never changes, except I probably should go back a bit more. I was always born with bad hips and did not know this until my surgeon said he could actually hold my right one in his hands on January 5th 2015 at BMH. He said that I just happened to be a very small percentage of Caucasion boys that are born with this thing where when we go through our growing spurts around 12-14, some boys hips go South. I do remember having bad growing pains in 1979-1981 so when at 47 years old I was glad to get that taken care of. I was told I would have the left one done later in my 50's. Either way after 4 months I was back working. Eventually I was working a 37 hour "full time" job plus a 20 hour part time to help recoup some child support.

After some time I landed a good paying job at an employer here in B-boro that employs probably 85 plus people. I had to go through one of those temp to hire places but got hired on and really enjoyed it. Because of the way they run the operation, I worked 43 hours in 4 days. There was always extra days so instead of doing an extra job on straight time, I could pick up shifts here at time and a half. In late November of last year i was dealing with some discomfort in my right leg, just in the front of the what felt like the femur or the muscle in front of it. I went in for x-rays and an appointment with my ortho surgeon. He told me what I had really feared, that the right hip replacement had not taken and it to go through a revision. He did say I could probably go a few months before it had to be done. This was a real situation I needed to be smart about. Start putting some meoney away after the Holidays and get to where I can put in for my vacation time and a small leave of absence. I did let H.R know and the G.M of the plant. Everyone knew and a plan was pretty much agreed upon. No big deal.

Just over a month later, on December 11th, 2016 I am working an extra shift trying to take care of Christams. I had been working 6 night a week for three weeks straight putting together a good Christmas for the Kids and I was loading a truck, which is not my usual job but being an extra shift you just fill in where you are asked. The product we make is place in trays and another tray is placed interlocking on it until the stack is about 7 feet tall and weighs areound 400#. They do have special dollies to handle manualing loading them. The 42' trailers back up to the dock, a dock plate is opened so we can load the product for shipping.

On this one door, the dock plate sticks up usually around a 4-6". I think the driver is responsible for letting out air in the bags of the trailer or raise the legs to level it, it is almost never done..either way I take the third rack and attempt to load it. When I hit the dock plate it stops me. I pulled back to get some momentum, pushing with my left leg, and get it to the top of the plate when it leans back into me and I struggle to get it over the last little and on the trailer when I feel my left hip buckle out of place. I overcame the situation an finished my shift, thinking that had I stayed in that position another second my good hip would have given in. I went home, showered and hit the sack. I had to be back for my 6th and last night in less than 12c hours.

When I got up I felt a bit more sore than my 49 year old body usually feels, but went in, worked my 10 hours and went home to enjoy my one whole day and night off before starting my normal shift. When I woke up I noticed right off that my left hip was in a lot of pain and was not the same. I called my employer and told them how I had displaced my hip early Sunday morning and I wanted to go and have it looked at. I went in and filled out the report while my Supervisor filled out his. I asked where they had these injuries looked at and went to thier Dr. I checked in and was taken for an x-ray of my left hip. I sat there for 3 hours waiting and hearing from nobody. Watching the clock tick closer to me having to meet my 6 year old off the bus and get to work.

Finally I had no choice but to go and let them know I really had to go and meet my daughter and get to work. I had been limping around not thinking this was a big deal. I told them I would come in the next day for the report and signed myself out. I met Maggie at the bus stop, went to work and two hours into my shift my Supervisor came and told me I had a call in the office. Puzzled I walked to the office and took the call. It was thier Dr. telling me I had fractured my left hip, that I was not to be weight bearing and i sure could not be at work, especially since I did it there!. I left, went to the Dr and picked up crutches, my x-rays and two notes saying I needed surgery and was out until I could be cleared. It was rather devaststing.

I had a plan.. I was going to pull off the Holidays ans fix my right hip and now I am told I need to leave work. I did all that was needed from me. I did the phone interview with the adjuster a week before Christmas, all was set, this was work related. Wrong. On January 3rd 2017 I get the denial of all Workers Comp benefits. I was floored! I had no idea what this all meant. A week later I am trying to explain to my landlord what I plan on doing. I have never been behind like this. My cell phone is shut off after having the same number for over 6 years because I always pay my cell phone. I am entering uncomfotable times with not knowing what to do. I went to work with the assurance, in the back of my mind, should I get injured on the job I am covered. But now I have an insurance company who in their expensive ad's say they are "On my side" is not going to cover this without a legal fight I cannot afford.

The extra monkey wrench was the fact that there was going to be no repair of the left hip until the right one was re-done. It would have to wait. The lawyers for the big insurance company are fighting to not pay a dime to this. It has been the support of friends, family, a couple community orginizations and some strangers. I cannot believe I am only $580 behind in rent and the lights are still on since I have not been able to make a paycheck in 5 months. I am getting closer to back to work, and boy have my eyes been open to the fact of life when you are a life long working individual between a rock and a hard place in this New America. I am still asking for some support to get me through this. I am scared to lose it all.

So, you may still donate to my home fund through the Drop In or mail a contribution to me: Joel Porter 60 South Main B-boro. Or, if you see me flying my sign downtown that says "I am so mad I made this sign" just know that all help goes directly to keep me in my home with lights on. Thank you for any and all consideration, support and Good Thoughts. I will respond the best I can to all. Joel Porter.