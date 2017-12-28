"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Brattleboro Solidarity - MLK Day: Annual SpeakOUT


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, December 27 2017

Speak Out for Justice, a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior  is FREE, family friendly, and open to the public!

It will again be hosted by Brooks Memorial Library. It is sponsored by Brattleboro Solidarity and Indigo Radio.

The event will be at Brooks Memorial Library, January 13, from 3-5 pm

The program will include:

A Community Open Mic - let your voice be heard!

Collective Art

Music

Soup and Bread after the event

"Let us rededicate ourselves to the long and bitter, but beautiful, struggle for a new world"  ~MLK

