Environmentalis

By DWard | Tue, January 17 2017

What’s the difference between a climate advocate and a climate denier?

Not much.

Most “liberals”, “progressives” and Democrats are climate advocates.

Most “conservatives”, “libertarians” and Republicans are climate deniers.

If climate advocates believe that fossil fuels contribute to dangerous CO2 levels and hence climate catastrophe, why do they fly around in planes for the slightest reason? Why do they hold conferences that require colossal amounts of carbon emissions? It is understandable that their work may require flying but flying for vacations?

Why do climate advocates drive around in SUV’s?

Why do climate advocates use paper hand towels when they could be using material?

Why do they drink out of disposable plastic bottles?

These and many more questions should be put before climate advocates. Right now there is no difference between climate advocates and climate deniers except talk. In action very little if anything. What kind of an example are they giving to climate deniers? What kind of hypocrisy are they giving their children who will have to bear the brunt of that hypocrisy in a world they themselves perceive?

If you believe something and are earnest in your beliefs (as many are, who lambaste climate deniers) then you shouldn’t be sitting around waiting for legislation (that will never be adequate) while you go around burning fossil fuels just like a Republican.