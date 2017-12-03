"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Free Documentary Film Screening: Standing With Standing Rock, by Director Fidel Moreno


By Brooks Memorial... | Sat, December 02 2017

Oscar-nominated director Fidel Moreno will present a FREE screening of his documentary work-in-progress, Standing With Standing Rock, at Brooks Memorial Library on Friday, December 8th, at 6 pm.

Standing with Standing Rock was shot on location, and chronicles the story of the protesters at Standing Rock and their connection to the history of the American Indian Movement on their treaty-given lands of the American west. It has been culled from 18 hours of interviews with 33 people at Standing Rock, including youth, mothers, grandmothers, grandfathers, First Nation people and non-Indian supporters.

Don't miss this opportunity to see and support this important work by Fidel Moreno, whose other documentaries include Wiping the Tears of Seven Generations, and Peyote Road. A question and answer session with the Director will immediately follow the film.

For more information call (802)254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.

