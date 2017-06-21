Free Film Screening: SEED, The Untold Story at Brooks Library

Please join us on Wednesday, June 28 at 6 pm in the second floor Meeting Room for a special showing of SEED: The Untold Story! SEED follows passionate seed keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy. In the last century, 94% of our seed varieties have disappeared.
As biotech chemical companies control the majority of our seeds, farmers, scientists, lawyers, and indigenous seed keepers fight a David and Goliath battle to defend the future of our food. SEED features Vandana Shiva, Dr. Jane Goodall, Andrew Kimbrell, Winona Laduke and Raj Patel.
Location: Second Floor Meeting Room, Books Memorial Library. Contact: radicallendinglibrary@gmail.com. Details at http://brookslibraryvt.org/upcoming-events/icalrepeat.detail/2017/06/28/3175/-/free-film-screening-seed-the-untold-story