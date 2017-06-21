Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 27 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Activism

Free Film Screening: SEED, The Untold Story at Brooks Library


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, June 21 2017

Please join us on Wednesday, June 28 at 6 pm in the second floor Meeting Room for a special showing of SEED: The Untold Story! SEED follows passionate seed keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy. In the last century, 94% of our seed varieties have disappeared.

As biotech chemical companies control the majority of our seeds, farmers, scientists, lawyers, and indigenous seed keepers fight a David and Goliath battle to defend the future of our food. SEED features Vandana Shiva, Dr. Jane Goodall, Andrew Kimbrell, Winona Laduke and Raj Patel.

Location: Second Floor Meeting Room, Books Memorial Library. Contact: radicallendinglibrary@gmail.com. Details at http://brookslibraryvt.org/upcoming-events/icalrepeat.detail/2017/06/28/3175/-/free-film-screening-seed-the-untold-story

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Single use plastic bags in Brattleboro, to me,

Choices