"The Gathering" Live Stream on Ecological Devastation

By ESchwartz | Fri, September 29 2017

This Sunday , Oct. 1 there will be a live stream of a series called "The Gathering" with Rev. Dr. William Barber of North Carolina. The topic this month is Ecological Devastation. The live stream is from 5:30-8:30 at The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., Brattleboro. The Root is nut-free and fragrance-free.

Dr. Barber, past president of the North Carolina NAACP, was a prime leader of the NC Moral Monday movement. He is now leading the new Poor People’s Campaign for Moral Revival, which is reviving the vision and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, who was working with other activists on the original Poor People’s Campaign when he was assassinated. "The Gathering" is presented by Repairers of the Breach, which is part of the new Poor People's Campaign. They describe their mission as building “a progressive agenda rooted in a moral framework to counter the ultra-conservative constructs that try to dominate the public square…. Repairers will bring together clergy and lay people from different faith traditions with people without a spiritual practice but who share the moral principles at the heart of the great moral teachings.”

This month's live stream on Ecological Devastation is presented in partnership with 350.org, Appalachian Voices and Our Children’s Trust. We’ll hear from people affected by ecological devastation around the world on how we can join the fight for climate justice. With millions of people struggling at this moment to recover from the extreme effects of ecological devastation, this topic could not be more timely.