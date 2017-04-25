Groundworks Collaborative Recruits Campers for 5th Annual Camp for a Common Cause

By Not Signed In | Tue, April 25 2017

BRATTLEBORO – On Friday, May 19, Groundworks Collaborative will host the fifth annual Camp for a Common Cause on the Brattleboro Common. This fund- and awareness-raising event has been a great success each year since it began in 2013 as a collaborative fundraiser to support both Morningside Shelter and the Brattleboro Area Drop-In Center. The two organizations went on to merge in June 2015 to form Groundworks Collaborative. All funds raised through Camp for a Common Cause support Groundworks’ efforts to house our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

“Over the past four years, we’ve thought of The Camp as both a fundraiser and an awareness raising event,” says Groundworks’ Executive Director Josh Davis. “The Seasonal Overflow Shelter closed for the season on April 17th, and the Shelter remains without a permanent home for next season, which makes this community campout all the more poignant. Upon closing for the season, all we have to offer each SOS guest is a tent, and we do all we can to stay in touch. Working together as a community, we know we can do more for our neighbors in need.”

This year’s Camp for a Common Cause will again feature a family-friendly community barbecue with live music from The Fantastic Partners and M.O.D. & Friends. Additional bands and activities continue to be confirmed. Tickets for the barbecue will be for sale at the event. Whether camping or not, all are welcome to attend the barbecue and join in activities.

The goal is to fill the Common with tents. “We want to encourage as many people as possible to come out on May 19th and pitch a tent for a great cause,” says Groundworks’ Director of Operations Rhianna Kendrick. “It doesn’t cost anything to camp, but we do ask campers to raise funds to support our work.”

Participating Campers are asked to set a minimum fundraising goal of $100 per person to help house our neighbors experiencing homelessness. All contributions are fully tax-deductible.

Campers may begin setting up tents on the Common from 4pm on Friday, May 19th and are asked to pack up by 10am on Saturday, May 20th after a light breakfast. Raffle tickets featuring two great prizes will be for sale during and in advance of the event to help meet the fundraising goal: 1) a Complete Camping Package (including a 2-night stay at any Vermont State Park campground, a tent, sleeping bags, camp chairs, a lantern, and a s’mores kit) and; 2) a chauffeur-driven limo trip to the Connecticut casino of your choice. Tickets are $5 each, or 5 for $20, and are available online, or from a Groundworks Board member.

Campers, and those wishing to make a contribution to a participating camper or team, should visit GROUNDWORKSVT.org and click on the EVENTS tab to register and/or purchase raffle tickets. Donations can also be mailed to: Groundworks Collaborative, PO Box 370, Brattleboro, VT 05302 (with checks payable to Groundworks Collaborative – please write Camp in the subject line.)

Groundworks would like to extend sincere thanks to all of the generous sponsors helping to make this year’s Camp possible: Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, New Chapter, Silver Forest of Vermont, Farnum Insulators, Trust Company of Vermont, Cady & Dugan Law Offices, Hotel Pharmacy, and Richmond Auto Repair.

Contact Libby at lbennett@GroundworksVT.org or 802.257.0066 x1101 with questions