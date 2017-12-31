Healthcare Storytelling and Letter-writing + Potluck

By ESchwartz | Sat, December 30 2017

The January potluck of the Hive Mutual Support Network will feature a letter-writing and storytelling workshop, facilitated by the Healthcare Is A Human Right campaign of the Vermont Workers’ Center. As with all Hive activities, this event is open to the public.

The vision of the campaign is that our healthcare system should guarantee all of us access to care we need. Sharing our experiences with the healthcare system is an important way we can change the public narrative about healthcare to one that is human-centered, rather than being framed in terms of costs, profits, and policy that is divorced from our lives.

When: Jan. 6, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., Brattleboro -- handicap accessible, nut-free, and fragrance-free space

In addition to yummy food, we’ll have updates on the state of healthcare in Vermont and information and people and tools to help you write a letter or tell your story.

For transportation, childcare or interpretation: e-mail windham@workerscenter.org or call 802-257-4436 so this can be arranged ahead as needed.

Questions? Please contact windham@workerscenter.org