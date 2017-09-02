Help for Houston?

By KAlden | Sat, September 02 2017

Does anyone know of any group effort in town to get supplies to the folks affected by Hurricane Harvey?

I know that there is a dire need for both children's and adult diapers and wipes; underwear of all sizes and tampons and sanitarty pads.

These are all vital needs that are not supplied by shelters or large scale aid organizations.

I'm happy to help with some type of effort if people are interested. I've already donated to several on the ground local organizations but these people are going to need help and supplies for a very long time. It would seem that Brattleboro - having been through the destruction of a hurricane ( although certainly not the unimaginable devastation that has happenedin Texas) -should be good place to get a town wide effort going.

If this is something you're interested in helping with or if you or someone you know are already collecting items please let me know either on this site or at : lkristinealden@gmail.com

Thanks

Kris Alden