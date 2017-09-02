Help for Houston?

Does anyone know of any group effort in town to get supplies to the folks affected by Hurricane Harvey?
I know that there is a dire need for both children's and adult diapers and wipes; underwear of all sizes and tampons and sanitarty pads.
These are all vital needs that are not supplied by shelters or large scale aid organizations.
I'm happy to help with some type of effort if people are interested. I've already donated to several on the ground local organizations but these people are going to need help and supplies for a very long time. It would seem that Brattleboro - having been through the destruction of a hurricane ( although certainly not the unimaginable devastation that has happenedin Texas) -should be good place to get a town wide effort going.
If this is something you're interested in helping with or if you or someone you know are already collecting items please let me know either on this site or at : lkristinealden@gmail.com
Thanks
Kris Alden
Comments | 2
Crisis Map
http://google.org/crisismap/2017-harvey
This crisis map extends from Ft. Worth to New Orleans back to Laredo. Click on each orange and blue house icon to pinpoint a location to give directly. An information pop up box gives contact details.
Thanks for posting
Thanks for posting this,Vidda. As many people have I've already donated money to several local organizations. I don't give money to the Red Cross or United Way. They both have questionable histories in terms of how effectively their donations are managed and where the money actually goes.
I have friends who are now in the Houston area helping and the items I listed above are in very short supply so several agencies are asking for those to be shipped directly to the organizations. These seem like pretty necessary basic items that would be quite debilitating to be without.
I'm ready to buy and ship a couple of boxes of these but really hope this could be a town event.