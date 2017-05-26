June 21 Demonstration In Montpelier, VT: Bring Signs Asking Legislators To Over-ride Gov. Scott's Veto Of Recreational Marijuana to vote to over-ride Vermont Governor Phil Scott's veto of recreational marijuana S. 22 Bill in this June 21, 2017 Veto Session, a joint session of all Vermont State Representatives and Vermont State Senators voting yes or no to over-ride Vermont Governor Phil Scott's veto of recreational marijuana!
BRING YOUR OWN BEVERAGES,
SNACKS, SANDWICHES, BLANKETS,
SIGNS, POSTERS, etc. & FRIENDS!
If you are bringing over 10 people in your
group, then call Nancy McAvoy,
Dept. of Buildings & General Services
(802)828-1506 or (802)249-1417
and ask for a form to fill out.
The Vermont State House Lawn is
public property, but they like to know when
you have over 10 people in your group.
PLEASE SHARE THIS MESSAGE ON
ALL OF YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA RIGHT AWAY!
I HOPE TO SEE YOU ALL THERE!
Cris Ericson cheap cell phone -
this is NOT a smart phone,
so text messages only!
1-802-289-1000
crisericson1@gmail.com
http://www.crisericson.com
http://crisericson.wordpress.com
U.S. MARIJUANA PARTY
http://usmjparty.com
If it is raining, bring umbrellas and
plastic table cloths to sit on.
Paint your signs with acrylic paint
which should be fine in the rain.
You can make stencils by drawing
pictures of marijuana on poster board
and carefully cutting them out,
and then lay the stencil on a plain t-shirt
and paint in the marijuana with green
acrylic paint.
You can buy a gallon or a half gallon
of green acrylic paint at the hardware store
and paint hundreds of t-shirts with stencils,
using a brush to paint a plain t-shirt.
Acrylic paint on cotton t-shirts
dries reasonably fast, especially if hung
out on a clothes line in the sun.
Then, you can wash the t-shirt in a washing
machine and put it in a dryer, and the
acrylic painted design stays just great!
This is a fabulous way of making a lot
of t-shirts! You can even make a
separate stencil for the "bud" or flower of
the marijuana plant, and use a different
color, and paint a hundred t-shirts
with the green, then go back and paint
the "bud" or flower a different color on them.
Please share this message on all of your
social media! Remember, I've been kicked
out of facebook, so I am depending on you
to spread the word and get people to show up!
Remember, if you are bringing ten or more people,
fill out a form for Nancy McAvoy
(802)828-1506 Vermont State Dept. of
Buildings and General Services, and if the
form requires a name for your group, put
something like, "80,000 Pot Heads".