By CrisEricson2016 | Thu, May 25 2017

June 21 Demonstration In Montpelier, VT: Bring Signs Asking Legislators To Over-ride Gov. Scott's Veto Of Recreational Marijuana to vote to over-ride Vermont Governor Phil Scott's veto of recreational marijuana S. 22 Bill in this June 21, 2017 Veto Session, a joint session of all Vermont State Representatives and Vermont State Senators voting yes or no to over-ride Vermont Governor Phil Scott's veto of recreational marijuana!

BRING YOUR OWN BEVERAGES,

SNACKS, SANDWICHES, BLANKETS,

SIGNS, POSTERS, etc. & FRIENDS!

If you are bringing over 10 people in your

group, then call Nancy McAvoy,

Dept. of Buildings & General Services

(802)828-1506 or (802)249-1417

and ask for a form to fill out.

The Vermont State House Lawn is

public property, but they like to know when

you have over 10 people in your group.

PLEASE SHARE THIS MESSAGE ON

ALL OF YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA RIGHT AWAY!

I HOPE TO SEE YOU ALL THERE!

Cris Ericson cheap cell phone -

this is NOT a smart phone,

so text messages only!

1-802-289-1000

crisericson1@gmail.com

http://www.crisericson.com

http://crisericson.wordpress.com

U.S. MARIJUANA PARTY

http://usmjparty.com

If it is raining, bring umbrellas and

plastic table cloths to sit on.

Paint your signs with acrylic paint

which should be fine in the rain.

You can make stencils by drawing

pictures of marijuana on poster board

and carefully cutting them out,

and then lay the stencil on a plain t-shirt

and paint in the marijuana with green

acrylic paint.

You can buy a gallon or a half gallon

of green acrylic paint at the hardware store

and paint hundreds of t-shirts with stencils,

using a brush to paint a plain t-shirt.



Acrylic paint on cotton t-shirts

dries reasonably fast, especially if hung

out on a clothes line in the sun.

Then, you can wash the t-shirt in a washing

machine and put it in a dryer, and the

acrylic painted design stays just great!

This is a fabulous way of making a lot

of t-shirts! You can even make a

separate stencil for the "bud" or flower of

the marijuana plant, and use a different

color, and paint a hundred t-shirts

with the green, then go back and paint

the "bud" or flower a different color on them.

Please share this message on all of your

social media! Remember, I've been kicked

out of facebook, so I am depending on you

to spread the word and get people to show up!

Remember, if you are bringing ten or more people,

fill out a form for Nancy McAvoy

(802)828-1506 Vermont State Dept. of

Buildings and General Services, and if the

form requires a name for your group, put

something like, "80,000 Pot Heads".