Native Nations March on Washington

By Will Stomp | Sat, March 04 2017

Are there enough people from Vermont and Western Massachusetts to merit engaging an extra passenger car or two on the train? Read on and respond soon! (by Monday)

Friends:

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and Indigenous grassroots leaders call on our allies across the United States and around the world to peacefully march on Washington DC on Friday March 10. Standing Rock and Native Nations will lead a march in prayer and action in Washington D.C. from the Mall to the White House beginning at 10am. After the march, we will gather for a rally at the Ellipse. It is here we will make our demands to the new administration.

We ask that you rise in solidarity with the Indigenous peoples of the world whose rights protect Unci Maka (Grandmother Earth) for the future generations of all.

http://standwithstandingrock.net/march

We ask you to send this email out to everyone on your contact list in Western Massachusetts, Vermont and beyond.

The time is now to stand with the water protectors who have held the line through the cold of winter and the threat of a militarized police force massed against them. Since April, they have held the line. They are calling on us now to join them in Washington DC on Friday, March 10th, to stand against the corporate polluters who have been raping our Mother Earth, polluting her healing waters, fouling the air we all must breathe, extracting our common natural resources for their private profit, desecrating and poisoning sacred land for centuries.

We must put a stop to this.

There is no time - now is the time! Come together with Native peoples. Hear their call. Stand with Standing Rock!

In order to arrange transportation via bus or train to DC from Burlington, VT, Montpelier, White River Jct, Putney, Brattleboro, Greenfield, MA, Northampton and beyond, an initial count is needed of those who are definitely interested in traveling to March to the White House with the Water Protectors from Standing Rock on March 10th.

All those willing to travel from Vermont and W. Mass to Stand with Standing Rock on March 10th in Washington DC, please email: daviddetmold@gmail.com

If you cannot travel far, please remember and join our local Greenfield Common gathering on Saturday, March 11, at noon. https://www.facebook.com/events/1466248530054599/