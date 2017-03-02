One Month Left to Sock the Homeless

By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Thu, March 02 2017

There is still time to help make a difference! Brattleboro Area Jewish Community's next sock drop will be March 8th. Please consider donating new or very gently used socks to the BAJC Sock the Homeless sock drive! Socks are given out at the Overflow Shelter twice a month.

Drop boxes are located at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (drop off a pair when you vote!) and at the Brattleboro Food Coop. We have given out over 225 pairs of socks this winter and we have another month to go! We can do this...with your help.

Would you like to donate without leaving your home? Follow this link and donate funds online. 100% of the proceeds go to the purchase of new socks. http://www.gofundme.com/sock-the-homeless. You can also send a check to Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, PO Box 2353, Brattleboro VT 05303-2353. Thank you from the bottom of their soles!