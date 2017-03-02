"You are only young once, but you can stay immature indefinitely" - Ogden Nash

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Activism

One Month Left to Sock the Homeless


By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Thu, March 02 2017

There is still time to help make a difference! Brattleboro Area Jewish Community's next sock drop will be March 8th. Please consider donating new or very gently used socks to the BAJC Sock the Homeless sock drive! Socks are given out at the Overflow Shelter twice a month.

Drop boxes are located at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (drop off a pair when you vote!) and at the Brattleboro Food Coop. We have given out over 225 pairs of socks this winter and we have another month to go! We can do this...with your help. 

Would you like to donate without leaving your home? Follow this link and donate funds online. 100% of the proceeds go to the purchase of new socks. http://www.gofundme.com/sock-the-homeless. You can also send a check to Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, PO Box 2353, Brattleboro VT 05303-2353. Thank you from the bottom of their soles!

»

iBrattleboro Poll

For Brattleboro Selectboard in 2017, I'm most enthused by the candidacy of

Choices