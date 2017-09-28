"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

User login

Who's online

There are currently 4 users and 35 guests online.

Online users

  • KAlden
  • chriscan
  • cgrotke
  • SteveJD

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Activism

Out in the Open Summit for Rural & Small Town LGBTQ Folks October 27-29


By Not Signed In | Wed, September 27 2017

We're one month away from the 2017 Out in the Open Summit for rural & small town LGBTQ folks would love to see you there! Register at greenmountaincrossroads.org/out-in-the-open-2017.

There will be sessions on making art for demonstrations, beekeeping, QueerDharma, starting a community garden in a small town, making comics, becoming active in local politics, Mad Pride, and many more! And all looking through the lens of our own experiences as rural & small town LGBTQ people.

This is the third annual event put on by Brattleboro-based Green Mountain Crossroads (GMC). GMC connects rural LGBTQ people to build community, visibility, knowledge, and power.

Email HB Lozito (HB [at] greenmountaincrossroads [dot] org) with any questions.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The marginalized group I most identify with is

Choices