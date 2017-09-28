Out in the Open Summit for Rural & Small Town LGBTQ Folks October 27-29

By Not Signed In | Wed, September 27 2017

We're one month away from the 2017 Out in the Open Summit for rural & small town LGBTQ folks would love to see you there! Register at greenmountaincrossroads.org/out-in-the-open-2017.

There will be sessions on making art for demonstrations, beekeeping, QueerDharma, starting a community garden in a small town, making comics, becoming active in local politics, Mad Pride, and many more! And all looking through the lens of our own experiences as rural & small town LGBTQ people.

This is the third annual event put on by Brattleboro-based Green Mountain Crossroads (GMC). GMC connects rural LGBTQ people to build community, visibility, knowledge, and power.

Email HB Lozito (HB [at] greenmountaincrossroads [dot] org) with any questions.