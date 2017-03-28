Please Call Your State Representative Today To Support The New Marijuana Legalization bill H.170

By CrisEricson2016 | Tue, March 28 2017

Vermont House of Representatives will VOTE on legalization of marijuana, maybe today! Call 1-802-828-2228 and leave a message for your Representative. The Clerk should give your Representative a note card with your message!

"Speaker Mitzi Johnson has scheduled debate on the marijuana bill to come first, on Tuesday and Wednesday. H. 170 would allow adult possession of up to one ounce of pot. The bill would also permit adults to cultivate marijuana at home -- limited to two mature marijuana plants and four immature plants. No sale or taxation is permitted."

http://www.mynbc5.com/article/vermont-house-to-vote-on-new-state-budget-...

http://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/status/2018/H.170

H.179 An Act by the Vermont House Legislature relating to possession and cultivation of marijuana by a person 21 years of age or older. http://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/status/2018/H.170

An act relating to possession and cultivation of marijuana by a person 21 years of age or older

Witnesses Who Testified for or against Vermont House Bill H.170

2017-2018 Legislative Session House Committee on Judiciary

Ginny Burley, Board Member, Prevention Works! VT

David Cahill, State's Attorney, Windsor County

Michele Childs, Legislative Counsel, Office of Legislative Council

Barbara Cimaglio, Deputy Commissioner, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program,Vermont

Department of Health

Jay Diaz, Staff Attorney, American Civil Liberties Union - Vermont

Cary Giguere, Agrichemical Program Manager, Agency of Agriculture, Food &

Markets

David Grosso, Washington D.C. Councilmember

Glenn Hall, Commander, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Vermont State

Police

Shayla Livingston, Public Health Analyst, Department of Health

Monique McHenry, Executive Director, VT Patients Alliance

George Merkel, Chief of Police, Vermont Police Association

Greg Nagurney, Attorney, Department of State's Attorneys & Sheriffs

Marshall Pahl, Appellate and Juvenile Defender, Defender General's Office

Jill Rinehart, MD, FAAP, President, American Academy of Pediatrics, Vermont Chapter

Robert Sand, Vermont Law School

Matt Simon, Legislative Analyst, Marijuana Policy Project

Laura Subin, Director, Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana

Robin Weber, Senior Research Associate, Crime Research Group

Senate Committee on Judiciary

Michele Childs, Legislative Counsel, Office of Legislative Council

Subject: Health; regulated drugs; marijuana

Statement of purpose of bill as introduced: This bill proposes to remove all criminal and civil penalties for possession of two ounces or less of marijuana and cultivation of two mature marijuana plants and seven immature marijuana plants for a person who is 21 years of age or older; adjust the civil and criminal penalties for possession and cultivation of marijuana in amounts in excess of the legalized amounts; establish civil penalties for consuming marijuana in public and cultivating marijuana in a manner that is not on property lawfully in possession of the cultivator or without the consent of the person in lawful possession of the property or outside an enclosure that is screened from public view; establish criminal penalties and a civil action for damages for furnishing marijuana to a person under 21 years of age; and establish a crime of chemical extraction of marijuana. ETC....

... “Marijuana” means any plant material of the genus cannabis or any preparation, compound, or mixture thereof except: sterilized seeds of the plant; fiber produced from the stalks; or hemp or hemp products, as defined in 6 V.S.A. § 562 all parts of the plant Cannabis sativa L., except as provided by subdivision (B) of this subdivision (15), whether growing or harvested, and includes: (i) the SEEDS of the plant;...

For more information, please go to the Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana http://www.regulatevermont.org

PLEASE JOIN THE U.S. MARIJUANA PARTY! http://www.usmjparty.com

PRESS RELEASE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Perennial political candidate, Cris Ericson, for the United States Marijuana Party in Vermont, is now the world's #1 most-often-kicked-out-of-facebook political candidate in the entire world! Facebook has kicked Cris Ericsson out of her many facebook pages, which she created one after the other as Facebook kicked her out of one after the other, and therefore, Cris Ericson now holds the World Record for being the Political Candidate Kicked Out of Facebook MORE TIMES THAN ANY OTHER POLITICAL CANDIDATE IN THE ENTIRE WORLD!

http://crisericson.com

Please join Cris Ericson's political issues and political opinions group on YAHOO! https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/crisericson/conversations/messages

ACCORDING TO ASTROLOGY, TODAY IS A DAY OF LEADERSHIP! Today we have the New Moon in Aries,

the sign of leadership,

along with the Sun in Aries, Venus in Aries, Uranus in Aires and Mercury in Aries, for a total of five astrological positions all in Aries right now!



New leaders will emerge today! Leaders will speak up and take action today! Keep an eye on the news today, March 28, 2017.

Here are the details on the NEW CRIS ERICSON GROUP AT YAHOO! Group home page: https://groups.yahoo.com/group/crisericson

Group email address: crisericson@yahoogroups.com

Ready to start? Get the ball rolling by posting the very first group message. Then add photos,

create an event, or whatever. In short, make yourself at home in Cris Ericson's new group.

Simply drop by the crisericson homepage now. https://groups.yahoo.com/group/crisericson

and keep the online conversation moving, be sure to invite friends, family, and others who share your passion!

Cris Ericson wants to know all about the political issues that the other candidates aren't talking about, and she wants to know all about the political issues that don't meet Facebook community guidelines! Censorship is 100% un-American! We don't solve problems if we don't talk about them!