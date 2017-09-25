Rally and March to End Over-Incarceration

By ESchwartz | Mon, September 25 2017

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 5-6 PM. there will be a rally and march to call for an end to over-incarceration in VT. The rally starts at 5 PM at Pliny Park.

Featured speakers are Shela Linton, who serves on The Racial Disparities in the Criminal and Juvenile System Advisory Panel created by H.308 and Anna Stevens of Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform (VCJR). Participants in the rally will be invited to read anonymous excerpts from letters that VCJR has received.

Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform is spearheading a campaign to end unnecessary incarceration in VT, where the incarceration rate has grown 300% for men and 1,000% for women since 1985, despite crime being at its lowest point since the 1960s. About one-third of Vermont’s prisoners are behind bars for non-violent offenses. In addition, some people are being held in prison beyond their eligible release date for lack of housing. Others are in jail for technical violations—non-criminal violations of conditions of release. Still others are elderly and pose little risk of re-offending.

In Vermont, the disparity in incarceration rates for Black people to White people is 10:1, which is double the national rate of 5:1. The Racial Disparities panel on which Shela sits is tasked by the Legislature with making recommendations to end these disparities.

Join this rally and march to call on Vermont’s criminal justice system to end over-incarceration and racial disparities throughout the system.