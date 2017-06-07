Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Living » Activism

Rally to "Say No to the (State Budget) Veto"


By Not Signed In | Tue, June 06 2017

Governor Scott just vetoed the entire state budget and education funding bills including funding for child care, affordable housing, clean water, fighting the opioid crisis and our state colleges. The education funding bill is what ensures our schools are open to all students to receive the high-quality education they deserve. Many people believe his actions are an attempt to undermine teachers' collective bargaining rights. If you want to speak out against the veto, and support teachers, unions, and collective bargaining, come to the rally Wednesday afternoon from 4:30-5:30 at Pliny Park. Other rallies are being held across the state, including in Putney & Bellows Falls.

RSVP here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/day-of-action-to-support-the-budget-and...

Facebook event:
https://m.facebook.com/events/1155625121249310?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%...

Anne Koplinka-Loehr, Windham County Education Association (WSEA)

