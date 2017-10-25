"The joy of music should never be interrupted by a commercial." - Leonard Bernstein

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Activism

Renowned Seattle Speaker Greg Bennick Speaking in Brattleboro Dec 1st and Burlington Dec 2nd


By scrispe | Wed, October 25 2017

Greg Bennick will be in Vermont for two speaking engagements in early December both themed to the idea of “Changing the World Without Having a Clue”.

“Everyone can help to transform the world even if you don’t have a clue about where to start,” says Greg Bennick, founder and Executive Director of humanitarian organization One Hundred For Haiti (http://www.onehundredforhaiti.org).

Over the past thirty years, highly acclaimed speaker Greg Bennick, has spoken worldwide at events ranging from international conferences to Nobel Tribute banquets. Greg’s main focus and specialty is speaking in a relaxed and approachable way to everyday audiences, and the subject matter will apply to anyone with a social conscience.

Greg will speak about how he went from touring the world with his punk/hardcore band (TRIAL) to founding a very small but highly effective human rights non-profit, and how having a solid plan was never part of the plan. Even without a clue, you too can change the world.

In a time of a frightening political climate, these evenings are sure to inspire and empower audiences to start changing the world. Find out more at www.wordsasweapons.com

Friday December 1st
Headroom Stages
17 Elliot St
Brattleboro, Vermont
7:30pm-10pm, $10

Saturday December 2nd
Blackbox Theater
60 Lake Street
Burlington, Vermont
7:30pm-9:30pm, $10

Arrive early ~ Tickets only at door
For more info email: scrispe@gmail.com

