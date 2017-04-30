"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

Secret of the Seasons: A Global Warming Co-Opera


By Brooks Memorial | Sat, April 29 2017

We hope to see you at this free event, presented by Post Oil Solutions and Green Up SIT! They will be hosting the original global climate change *co-opera,” "SOS: Secret of the Seasons" in the Main Reading Room at Brooks Memorial Library on Sunday, May, 7, at 6 p.m.

Based on songs written by SIT Professor John Ungerleider and Bill Conley, the SOS co-opera is a reflective, participatory musical journey that engages the audience with the external and internal challenges that global climate change is bringing to our lives.

Audience dialogue between thought-provoking songs is designed to move participants from Fear and Denial to
Hope and Action in response to the threat of global warming.

The title song asks about the local impact of climate change: “Will it still feel like my home, when the leaves don’t turn to red and gold, and the ice doesn’t cover the fishin’ hole?”

