By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Tue, January 31 2017

You can make a difference this winter! Brattleboro Area Jewish Community's Social Action Committee is holding its first annual sock drive. Sock a homeless person this season!

Did you know that socks are the most needed and least donated item to the homeless in the winter months? Many of us don't take the time to think about homeless people walking all day, but for the most part that is exactly what they do. They need socks. Lots of socks.

Socks will be given out each month when BAJC serves at the Overflow Shelter. Socks will be collected & distributed through April of 2017. WE HAVE GIVEN OUT ALMOST 100 PAIRS SO FAR!

We are looking for new, long, warm socks for both men & women. Contact Dara at dara@bajcvermont.org for pick up arrangements, or donations can be dropped off at Brattleboro Area Jewish Community on Wednesday or Sunday afternoons, or at the drop-box at the Brattleboro Municipal Center located at 230 Main Street.

We are also looking for folks that would be willing to keep a drop-box for socks in their local establishments!

Thank you in advance for helping out with this mitzvah (GOOD DEED)!

Visit the "Sock the Homeless page!

https://www.facebook.com/sockthehomelesswithBAJC/