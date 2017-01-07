Please, if you agree with this information, then pass this along, and get friends from other states to also phone their Senators and speak out against this train wreck.
Move On Stop Jeff Sessions Video
"Don’t find fault. Find a remedy." - Henry Ford
Comments | 1
It's not a traion wreck
Take a deep breath. Find a way to make change. Sessions is not a train wreck. Recommend a different candidate and no more stopping.