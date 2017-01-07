"Don’t find fault. Find a remedy." - Henry Ford

Home » Living » Activism

Stop Jeff Sessions


By Maria | Fri, January 06 2017

Please,  if you agree with this information,  then pass this along,  and get friends from other states to also phone their Senators and speak out against this train wreck.    

Move On Stop Jeff Sessions Video

»

Comments | 1

Submitted by tirebiter on January 7, 2017 - 9:07pm. #

It's not a traion wreck

Take a deep breath. Find a way to make change. Sessions is not a train wreck. Recommend a different candidate and no more stopping.

 

