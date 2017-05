By scorpioel85 | Sun, May 14 2017

I found out from one of our local morning radio shows that the camp out for homeless awareness at the Brattleboro Common is this Friday night to Saturday morning is this Friday, the 19th. The Ground Works is sponsoring it with the hope of drawing awareness of our homeless here in B-boro and surrounding communities. I plan on being there early to get my spot. I have dealt with homelessness at times, usually couch surfing after a break up while I try and find my own place, but