Things To Do While It Is Snowing! (it is snowing right now in Chester, Vt 05143)

By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, March 31 2017

Things to do while it is snowing tonight? Make friends with some Syrians!

After all, if Syrian REFUGEES will be coming to Vermont, or any other people from any other Countries, invite some now to your Facebook page and enjoy!I meet foreigners by doing a search on Facebook for news, for example, I looked for "syria news" and found: Syria News 357,618 people like this Syria Real Infos And News - SYRIAN 94,942 people like this etc., etc.

Then see who "liked" any particular news article or who left a comment, and then send that person a friend request.