"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 42 guests online.

Online users

  • annikee
  • DonInGuilford

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Activism

Thought You Should Know There's Never Going To Be An End Now To The Fight About Corporations Being "Persons"!


By CrisEricson2016 | Thu, December 28 2017

JUDGE DENIES REQUEST TO GRANT ELEPHANTS 'PERSONHOOD'

https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/Judge-Denies-Request-to-Grant-Elephants-Personhood-466961733.html

Thought you should know now that there's never going to be an end to the fight about Corporations being "persons" while the government maintains that Corporations are "persons" and gives them  much better  tax breaks than "real" people.  So, here the battle is brought out in an entirely creative way, but I'll bet this will go on and on and on, with different objects and animals being taken into Court  for view and asserted as "persons" just like Corporations are "persons" according the the U.S. Supreme Court.

 https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/Judge-Denies-Request-to-Grant-Elephants-Personhood-466961733.html

JUDGE DENIES REQUEST TO GRANT ELEPHANTS 'PERSONHOOD' Published Dec 28, 2017

 ..." elephants have a sense of self, remember the past and plan for the future,

engage in complex communication, show empathy, and mourn their dead."

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Best holiday cookie, in my opinion...

Choices