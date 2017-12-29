Thought You Should Know There's Never Going To Be An End Now To The Fight About Corporations Being "Persons"!

By CrisEricson2016 | Thu, December 28 2017

JUDGE DENIES REQUEST TO GRANT ELEPHANTS 'PERSONHOOD'

https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/Judge-Denies-Request-to-Grant-Elephants-Personhood-466961733.html

Thought you should know now that there's never going to be an end to the fight about Corporations being "persons" while the government maintains that Corporations are "persons" and gives them much better tax breaks than "real" people. So, here the battle is brought out in an entirely creative way, but I'll bet this will go on and on and on, with different objects and animals being taken into Court for view and asserted as "persons" just like Corporations are "persons" according the the U.S. Supreme Court.

..." elephants have a sense of self, remember the past and plan for the future,

engage in complex communication, show empathy, and mourn their dead."