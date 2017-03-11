"If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you." - Calvin Coolidge

Recent Comments

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Activism

We Can!


By annikee | Sat, March 11 2017

SAVE THE DATE

Sunday March 19th 12 pm - 4 pm

The Winston Prouty Campus (Formerly Austine School)

 

WeCAN: Spring Into Action

An Action Fair to find out how you can plug in to work effectively and sustainably for the kind of world you want.

Panel discussions of Climate Justice, Racial Justice, Economic Justice, Political Organizing, Family-Friendly Activism and more!

Meet with Local Organizers! Activities for Kids! Music! Food!

Connect to your passion.

Tap into your skill set.

Here's to all of us rising together.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

President Trump will

Choices