By annikee | Sat, March 11 2017

SAVE THE DATE

Sunday March 19th 12 pm - 4 pm

The Winston Prouty Campus (Formerly Austine School)

WeCAN: Spring Into Action

An Action Fair to find out how you can plug in to work effectively and sustainably for the kind of world you want.

Panel discussions of Climate Justice, Racial Justice, Economic Justice, Political Organizing, Family-Friendly Activism and more!

Meet with Local Organizers! Activities for Kids! Music! Food!

Connect to your passion.

Tap into your skill set.

Here's to all of us rising together.