Women's Marching Continues On...

By Maria | Tue, December 19 2017

As we approach December 22nd, the end of the Congressional session, our lives and freedom are on the line. We have days left to stop some of the gravest injustices this Administration has thrown at us. Please call (202) 224-3121 to reach your Senators and your Representatives today.

GOP Tax Scam

Just yesterday, dozens of people were arrested for occupying the Capitol building to protect women, people with disabilities, working families, students, senior citizens, doctors, people of color, single parents, LGBTQIA+, immigrants and every single person who needs health care. The #GOPTaxScam bill will take away health care from millions of Americans and raise the insurance premiums of millions more—all to line the pockets of the rich with tax breaks. As we write this, the U.S. House of Representatives has already voted to pass this disastrous legislation. Call your Senators NOW and tell them to save lives and vote NO on the GOP Tax Scam legislation.

Clean Dream Act

On Friday, seven DACA recipients and one ally were arrested during sit-ins at Congressional offices. The group has begun a hunger strike in prison, risking their lives for the 800,000 people who desperately need Congress to pass a Clean Dream Act by December 22nd. Every day that passes without it, a growing number of DACA recipients are losing their rights to live and work in the only home they’ve ever known. You can support them by making a phone call today, and telling your Congressional representatives to block any spending legislation that doesn’t save Dreamer lives.

Net Neutrality

The Federal Communications Commission has voted to to gut net neutrality rules, letting Internet providers like Verizon and Comcast control what we can see and do online with new fees, throttling, and censorship. But the fight isn’t over. We can still get Congress to stop this by passing a "Resolution of Disapproval" to overturn the FCC vote. Keep the pressure on Congress by writing and calling today.

Rapid Response: Mueller Firing

If Donald Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller, it would be a constitutional crisis for our country. Our response in the minutes and hours following the unilateral power grab will dictate what happens next, and whether Congress—the only body with the constitutional power and obligation to rein Trump in from his rampage—will do anything to stand up to him. Join Women’s March and partners in preparing to hold emergency "Nobody is Above the Law" rallies around the country. You can find an event near you here, or create one if none exists.

With so much on the line—from our ability to connect to each other to our very lives—we can’t afford to be silent. Please take a moment today to call your members of Congress before it’s too late.

In community,

Women’s March