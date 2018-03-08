By Not Signed In | Thu, March 08 2018

ACWC Creativity Forum Series “Nourishing the Inner Artist” Taking Place in Brattleboro in March, April and October

Three public forums relating to the theme of “Nourishing the Inner Artist: Conversations on Art, Creativity and the Imagination” are being presented by the Arts Council of Windham County (ACWC). Each forum centers on a particular theme related to nurturing and sustaining creativity in one’s life and in the practice of art. The series will bring together a diverse group of artists who will show examples of their work and talk about how they nourish and deepen their own creative practice.

Co-creators of these forums, artist and consultant Shanta Lee Gander and artist Sarah Bowen, have designed them as a series of conversations focusing on questions such as: How do we nourish and sustain a creative practice and presence in the world? Can artists’ experiences suggest ways that we all can creatively contribute to the community and the world in this particular time and place? Bowen and Gander are hopeful that “These conversations will interest a wide audience, from experienced artists to people who are curious about how to be more creative in their everyday lives.”

The creativity forums will take place on March 22 and April 26 at 118 Elliot Street in Brattleboro, and on October 18 at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro starting at 6 p.m. All events are open to the public, and both locations are ADA accessible. Admission will be $8.00 per event at the door, with a series ticket priced at $20.00 (all info about purchase available at www.facebook.com/ArtsCouncilOfWindhamCounty). Work trades are available; please contact: Shantavns@gmail.com or text (802)275-8152.

The first forum, “Enchantment and the Inner Child,” explores engaging with a child-like approach to creativity, such as discovering the magic in simple everyday materials, as a way to animate and deepen creative expression. Artists in this conversation will be puppeteer Ines Zeller Bass, glass artist Marta Bernbaum, and performance artist William Forchion. The event will take place on Thursday, March 22, from 6 to 8:30 pm, at 118 Elliot Street in Brattleboro. This includes time for networking between the panelists and audience.

In support of the “Nourishing the Inner Artist” series, the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro is sponsoring a film showing as a fundraiser on Saturday, April 7. More details will be shared on ACWC’s Facebook page and website.

Additionally, an exciting series of hands-on workshops has evolved from the three “Nourishing the Artist” forum themes. A full listing of the activities and additional forums can be viewed at www. acwc.us/forums.

The ACWC wishes to thank the many sponsors and partners who have generously contributed in various ways to help make these creativity-related conversations possible. Sponsors include 118 Elliot, The Brattleboro Reformer, Brattleboro Community Television, Brattleboro Food Co-Op, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Duo Restaurant, Katy's Restaurant, Latchis Arts, New Chapter, Southern Vermont Arts & Living, and The Richards Group. Partners include Antidote Books, Brooks Memorial Library, C. X. Silver Gallery LLC, Hooker-Dunham Theater& Gallery, Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts, River Gallery School, Putney Public Library, and Sandglass Theater.

FOR IMMEDIA RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT: Shanta Lee Gander, (802) 275-8152, shantavns@gmail.com