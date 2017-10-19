Art Exhibit At Brooks Memorial Library: Astrid Sheckels, Children's Book Illustrator

We are pleased to announce an exhibit of lovely children's book illustrations by Massachusetts artist Astrid Sheckels! It will be on display during our regular business hours in the glass case across from the Children's Room through November 30th.
She cannot remember a time when she was not telling or illustrating stories, especially ones involving imaginary animals.
A native of western Massachusetts and growing up in an artistic
family, Astrid spent her childhood playing outside, using her imagination, and drawing. She studied Fine Art at Greenfield Community College and now works as a full-time professional artist.
For more information about Astrid's artwork, please visit her website: http://www.astridsheckels.com/Astrid_Sheckels_Fine_Art/About_Astrid.html