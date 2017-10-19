Art Exhibit At Brooks Memorial Library: Astrid Sheckels, Children's Book Illustrator

Stay where I am and hope for the best.

Do whatever I'm told to do.

Gather stuff and drive, bike, walk away.

Use public transportation to get away.

Get my firefighting gear and go fight the fire.

Go out in a boat on the river.

Go help neighbors first.

PANIC!!! Also, not rely on our Commander-in-Chief for help or sympathy. (write-in)

Watch, gather info then decide, there should be time with our vegitation (write-in)

Buy some marshmallows for toasting (write-in)

Store this free energy for the following winter (write-in)

And this fire is coming from which direction? With the Connecticut river handy, it makes a difference. (write-in)

Meditatate, in a Zen-like fashion (write-in)

Request that the wildfire be put on the Selectboard agenda (write-in)