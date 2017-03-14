"There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer." - Ansel Adams

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Art Talk with Renowned Sculptor Paul Bowen


By Pamela | Tue, March 14 2017

March 17, 2017

Welsh-born sculptor Paul Bowen will be giving an Art Talk at 118 Elliot in Brattleboro on Friday, March 24, 6-7:30 PM. There is a $10 admission charge. Bowen will be introduced by curator and gallery director, Lisa C. Mendelsund and will give a slide talk about his 40-year career. He also will briefly talk about a selection of objects from his collection. This presentation offers a unique glimpse into Bowen's creative process. The talk will be followed by an open conversation. 

Paul Bowen, a resident of southern Vermont, is represented in public and private collections in the US and abroad including the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Fogg Art Museum, the Walker Art Institute in Minneapolis and elsewhere. He has received numerous grants including those from the Pollock Krasner Foundation, the Gottlieb Foundation and Artists' Resource Trust. His work is represented by the Albert Merola Gallery in Provincetown, MA and Garvey Rita Art in West Hartford, CT.

118 Elliot is a modern, multipurpose environment for the creative arts, educational talks, and personal events. Art exhibits at 118 Elliot Gallery are curated by director Lisa C. Mendelsund and present a wide array of art work from artists throughout the region.

 

For more info: lcmendelsund@gmail.com or juliajensenweed@comcast.net. Phone: 802-257-2757.

