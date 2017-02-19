Artist Forum at Mitchell - Giddings Fine Arts

By Mitchell • Gidd... | Sat, February 18 2017

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts presents an Artist Forum, complementing the large group show Spring Visions on Saturday, February 25, from 5-7pm. The Forum will feature gallery artists Matt Brown, Torin Porter, Donald Saaf, and David Holzapfel, with introductions by gallery owners Petria Mitchell and Jim Giddings.

Printmaker Matt Brown, from Lyme, New Hampshire, creates work in the Japanese hanga method, utilizing separate hand-carved blocks for each color. From Glover, Vermont, sculptor Torin Porter explores “humanness” in his imaginative, stylized steel figures. Fine Art and Folk Art intersect in the collage paintings of Marlboro artist Donald Saaf. Also from Marlboro, wood artist David Holzapfel’s structural forms celebrate the imperfections, personalities, and inherent beauty of wood.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate and challenge both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.

Spring Visions continues through March 12. Gallery hours are 11-5, Wednesday through Monday.​​​​