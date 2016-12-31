Artist Forum at Mitchell - Giddings Fine Arts: "Winter Group"

By Not Signed In | Fri, December 30 2016

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is pleased to announce a special “Winter Group Forum“ to take place at the gallery Saturday January 7th at 5pm. This Forum will be a “roaming style“ talk facilitated by gallery owners Petria Mitchell and Jim Giddings. Included will be MGFA’s most recent gallery artists Torin Porter and Anne Johnstone, as well as gallery artists Jackie Abrams, Will Finkel, Michele Ratté, Donald Saaf, and Chris Triebert.

Torin Porter, a sculptor from Glover Vermont working primarily in steel, engages our imagination with his playful, stylized figures. Painter and collage artist Anne Johnstone from Somerville, MA works in mixed media, oil, and wax to create dramatic works that use distortion and exaggeration to convey a curiously heightened emotional response. Jackie Abrams, a fiber artist from Brattleboro, explores themes of the feminine form and experience through her woven vessels. Will Finkel is a ceramic artist from Brattleboro whose glazes capture the colors and wonder of natural phenomena.

Michele Ratté is a mixed media artist from Saxtons River, whose unique assemblages combine precious metals, drawing, printmaking, sewing, and sculpture, to create sophisticated works which utilize the alchemical potential of mixed media. Also from Saxtons River, painter and collage artist Aldo (Donald) Saaf creates work intersecting fine art and folk art, exploring how place is experienced in one’s memory. Christine Triebert, photographer from South Newfane, VT and founder of the Rock River Artists’ Collective, creates visionary works inspired by her love for the environment of rural Vermont.

Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts now in its 3rd year offers a diverse collection of celebrated artists in a variety of media. This Forum is part of a series of “Artist Talks”, and events offered to engage the public with the processes and visions of prominent and emerging artists.