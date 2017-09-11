Artist Opening at MGFA: Susan Osgood, "Mapping the Unknown"

By Mitchell • Gidd... | Mon, September 11 2017

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is proud to feature Mapping the Unknown, an exhibition of monotypes, oil paintings and collages by Susan Osgood. The exhibit showcases work featured in the book A Ghost of Water: Poems by GennaRose Nethercott Inspired by the Art of Susan Osgood. An opening reception is set to take place Thursday, September 21 from 5 -7pm, with an Artist Talk scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at 5pm. A special reading of A Ghost of Water by GennaRose Nethercott will take place in the gallery during the Brattleboro Literary Festival on Sunday, October 15 at 5:30pm. The exhibit will run through November 5.

Susan Osgood’s work is known for its rich use of atmospheric color fields which, combined with calligraphic surface lines form a sense of intriguing depth. The atmospheric backgrounds that rest beneath fluid, map-like lines in Mapping the Unknown transport the viewer “to the place of not-knowing--where we are suspended for a moment in the timelessness of curiosity and fascination.” It is through this shared fascination with the allusions of color and the power of light and darkness that viewers are brought to a world free of objectivism, energized by its sense of mystery.

GennaRose Nethercott is a writer, performer, and folklorist from the woodlands of Vermont. Her recent work has appeared in many publications including The Offing, Rust & Moth, and PANK, and she has toured nationally and internationally writing poems-to-order for passersby on a 1952 Hermes Rocket typewriter. Nethercott composed a poem-to-order for Susan Osgood on Main Street in Brattleboro one afternoon, and from this a connection was forged that resulted in the collaborative book featuring works by Osgood paired with narrative poems by Nethercott.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate and challenge both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts

183 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8290

www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com

W-M 11-5