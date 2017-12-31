Artist Opening at MGFA, "Winter Group"

By Mitchell • Gidd... | Sat, December 30 2017

Jan. 11 - Mar. 18: Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts presents “Winter Group”, an exhibit of new work by Donald Saaf, Torin Porter, Josh Bernbaum, and Jackie Abrams, and select work by our gallery artists. We are pleased to welcome and introduce printmaker Erika Radich. Artists Reception Thursday, January 11, 5 - 7pm. Collaborative Artist Talk Saturday, February 10 at 5pm.

Painter and collage artist Donald Saaf creates work at the intersection of fine and folk art, exploring place as it is experienced in one’s memory. His newest pieces reflect themes of inner growth and contentment. Torin Porter’s steel sculptures engage our imagination with his playful, stylized figures. His newest work is richly symbolic of conflict and transcendence. Josh Bernbaum’s hand blown glass stands out with its vibrant colors, patterns, and surprising intricate textures. New work featured in this show is inspired by patterns of West African textiles and cacti in the Southwest. Fiber artist Jackie Abrams explores feminine form and experience through her woven vessels, with delicate and luminescent pieces featured in this show.

Erika Radich has been involved in the arts administratively and professionally for over 30 years. Since her college years she has chosen printmaking as a compass and vehicle to best express her artistic vision, comforted by the practice and humility she gains from the medium’s extensive technical repetition. She exhibits her work regionally and internationally and is an active member of Zea Mays Printmaking Center in Florence, MA.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate and challenge both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts

183 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8290

www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com

W-M 11-5