Artist Opening At Mitchell - Giddings Fine Arts: Emily Mason, "Explorations"


By Mitchell • Gidd... | Wed, November 01 2017

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is pleased to present Emily Mason, "Explorations", a survey of Mason’s prints from 1985 - 2016. An Artist Opening Reception is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 5-7pm, followed by an Artist Talk Sunday, November 12, 5pm. This gallery-wide exhibition continues through January 7.

One of America’s foremost non-representational painters, Mason began exploring printmaking at the Tamarind Institute in 1985, and continued working with the Garner Tullis Workshop, Hand Graphics, and master printers Janis Stemmermann and Lisa Mackie through 2016. Each printer offers their individual creative direction which enhances Mason’s distinctive style, and in turn she modifies or personalizes their techniques to further refine her color vocabulary.

As Jessica Holmes wrote in Emily Mason: The Intuitive Print, “Her mastery is so deft that limiting the discussion to visual terms does the work an injustice.” Mason’s monoprints, monotypes and solarplate prints epitomize a spontaneous and daring use of color and form.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate and challenge both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.   

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts

183 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8290

www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com

W-M 11-5

