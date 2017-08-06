Artist Talk at Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts: Jim GIddings and Petria Mitchell

By Mitchell • Gidd... | Sat, August 05 2017

On Saturday, Aug. 19 from 5 to 7pm at Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts, 183 Main Street in Brattleboro, VT, the public is invited to an Artist Talk with Jim Giddings and Petria Mitchell, founding Artists of Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts. The talk will be amid their current exhibition "Oils and Watercolors", running through September 17.

In “Oils and Watercolors”, Petria Mitchell will be showing a selection of new oil paintings that continue her investigations in color and atmosphere. Her exploration of the ethereal world of light and ambience through the use of tonal gradation and converging lines are signature elements in her work. “Using nature as an initial reference point allows me to play with limitless visual possibilities while embracing a thorough appreciation for abstraction.”

Jim Giddings has begun to paint in his rebuilt studio, and his work in “Oils and Watercolors” will include new watercolors as well as salvaged, reworked or revisited oil paintings. For Giddings, an exploration of the richness of painted surfaces is an important aspect of his work, and he "continue[s] to believe that beauty lies in small things."

This event is free and open to the public, part of a series of events created by MGFA with the intention of further connecting community to Art.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts

183 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8290

www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com

W-M 11-5