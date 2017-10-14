Artist Talk at Mitchell - Giddings Fine Arts: Susan Osgood

By Mitchell • Gidd... | Sat, October 14 2017

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts invites you to an Artist Talk with Susan Osgood on Saturday, October 28 at 5pm. Osgood will be speaking and answering questions about her current exhibit Mapping the Unknown, featuring monotypes, oil paintings and collages accompanied by the ekphrastic poetry of GennaRose Nethercott. Mapping the Unknown will run at MGFA through November 5.

Susan Osgood’s work is known for its rich use of atmospheric color fields which, combined with calligraphic surface lines form a sense of intriguing depth. The atmospheric backgrounds that rest beneath fluid, map-like lines in Mapping the Unknown transport the viewer “to the place of not-knowing--where we are suspended for a moment in the timelessness of curiosity and fascination.” It is through this shared fascination with the allusions of color and the power of light and darkness that viewers are brought to a world free of objectivism, energized by its sense of mystery.

Mapping the Unknown showcases work featured in the book A Ghost of Water: Poems by GennaRose Nethercott Inspired by the Art of Susan Osgood. Nethercott has toured nationally and internationally writing poems-to-order for passersby on a 1952 Hermes Rocket typewriter. It is from a poem-to-order composed for Osgood on Main Street in Brattleboro one afternoon that a connection was forged resulting in the collaborative book featuring works by Osgood paired with narrative poems by Nethercott. Copies of A Ghost of Water are available at the gallery.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate and challenge both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts

183 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8290

www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com

W-M 11-5





