Artist Talk with Torin Porter at Mitchell - Giddings Fine Arts

By Mitchell • Gidd... | Sat, June 03 2017

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is pleased to present an Artist Talk with Torin Porter on Saturday, June 10th from 5-7pm. Porter’s show “Before Words” has been featured in MGFA for the month of May and will continue through June 18. This talk is free and open to the public, part of a series of events at MGFA intended to better connect communities and their artists.

Torin Porter’s playful stylized figures suggest the communicative power of sculptural art before language comes into play. In Before Words Porter pays tribute to the most intimate of conversations that take place between art and those who create and view it, and examines the results of the physical dynamic of the process of creating. As Porter states, “Art is a form of human communication that everyone young or old, no matter what language they speak, responds to directly.” Within his work an emphasis is placed on humanness as it exists in the imagination and its inventions.



Growing up in Northern Vermont, Porter spent summers with the Bread and Puppet Theater, and later performed with the MOMIX dance company and the rock band Jane’s Addiction. Porter’s sculptures have been exhibited in galleries throughout New England and New York, and his sculptural installations have been featured at many Phish festivals. He currently resides in Glover, VT.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.