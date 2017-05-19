The Arts Council of Windham County Needs a New Look! Can You Help Us?

By Not Signed In | Fri, May 19 2017

We are inviting artists throughout the region to participate in our new logo contest. We are looking for artists to design a new logo for use by the Arts Council of Windham County & for our Gallery Walk! Our logo contest is being supported by a number of sponsors including the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce, Latchis Theatre, Mondo Mediaworks, River Gallery School, T.J. Buckley's, and Zephyr Designs.

We are searching high and low for an artist or designer to craft new logos for use for the Arts Council of WIndham County and with our monthly Gallery Walk, is that you? Entries can include a range from typography and photography to drawing, painting or other types of visual submissions. We do understand that there is a range of art forms and in the future, the Arts Council of Windham County will be inviting artists from other genres to participate in creating other kinds of materials for the Arts Council.

For serious consideration, all submissions must be submitted as a JPEG or PNG file by emailing Shanta Lee Gander at Shantalee.Gander@acwc.us. Information will also be provided at www.acwc.us. Deadline for all entries is Tuesday, June 27, 2017. All submissions will be shared with a panel of judges and the winners will be announced in early July.

The winner who designs the ACWC logo or the Gallery Walk logo will receive the following prize packages:

ACWC Logo winner will receive:

A $200 Gift Certificate from the River Gallery School to use towards a class;

$50 Gift certificate to T.J. Buckley's

Latchis Theatre Movie Package: Complete with Movie Tickets and Popcorn;

A year-long membership to the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce (only if you are a new or returning member);

A feature on ACWC BCTV show ArtStory along with other local media promotion;

1/2 page Ad in the Gallery Walk book (for the month of your choosing);

Gallery Walk Logo winner will receive:

$50 Gift Certificate from Zephyrs

1 Hour of digital marketing consultation with Mondo Mediaworks

Latchis Theatre Movie Package: Complete with Movie Tickets and Popcorn

A year-long membership to the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce (if you are a new or returning member)

A feature on ArtStory along with other local media promotion.

1/4 page Ad space in the Gallery Walk book (for the month of your choosing)

Good luck to all potential contest entrants and may the best designs win!

The Arts Council of Windham County (ACWC) works to strengthen the environment for artists and arts organizations in Windham County by acting as a resource hub for artists while connecting people with the culture of the southern Vermont watershed area.