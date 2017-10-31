Borter's Studio Announces Winter/Spring Jewelry Workshop Series

By Not Signed In | Tue, October 31 2017

BRATTLEBORO: Borter’s Jewelry Studio on High Street announces its winter/spring schedule of beginner- and intermediate-level metalsmithing workshops and invites the public to preview the classes at an open house during November’s Gallery Walk.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3, Bob Borter, who has been making and selling his jewelry in Brattleboro for more than 30 years, will be joined by fellow silversmiths Susanna Haas (susannahaasjewelry.com) and Chris Lann (chrislanndesigns.com) to demonstrate key techniques that students will learn in the workshops, such as forging, stamping and pouring molten silver. Visitors to the studio at 22 High St., Suite 202, will have the chance to enjoy a snack, sign up for classes and even try their hand at working some metal.

Borter said the trio wants to give budding jewelers a taste of what other Brattleboro collectives such as Brattleboro Clayworks, Fire Arts and the River Gallery School offer to novice potters, glass blowers and fine artists, respectively.

In each of the following two-day workshops to be held in January through April, students will learn the skills and practices associated with a particular technique as they create their own pieces of silver jewelry:

• Beginning Silversmith Class: Basic Silver Ring Band, $175 – 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9 and 11

• Beginning Silversmith Class: Forged Silver Earrings, $175 – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and 25

• Silver Soldering Workshop, $175 – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and 8

• Stacking Ring Workshop, $175 – 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20 and 22

• Stone Setting Workshop, $200 – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 13 and 15

• Introduction to Sand Casting, $200 – 5 to 9 p.m. March 27 and 29

• Introduction to Sand Casting, $200 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12 and 13

• Tab Setting Workshop, $175 – 5 to 9 p.m. April 24 and 26

For detailed descriptions of each class and to register, visit bortersjewelry.com/classes or contact Borter at borterbob@gmail.com or (802) 254-3452. All of the sessions above will be held at the studio. The cost for each class includes materials. Space is limited.