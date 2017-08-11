Borter's Studio Offers Jewelry Workshop Series

By Not Signed In | Fri, August 11 2017

BRATTLEBORO: Borter’s Jewelry Studio is bringing together the skills of three local jewelers to offer a series of beginner- and intermediate-level metalsmithing workshops.

Bob Borter, who has been making and selling his jewelry in Brattleboro for more than 30 years, will co-teach the classes with fellow silversmiths Susanna Haas (susannahaasjewelry.com) and Chris Lann (chrislanndesigns.com).

Borter said the trio wants to give budding jewelers a taste of what other Brattleboro collectives such as Brattleboro Clayworks, Fire Arts and the River Gallery School offer to novice potters, glass blowers and fine artists, respectively.

“Knowledge has to be passed around,” said Borter. “There are lots of opportunities to learn many other kinds of crafts in town, but there isn’t the opportunity to learn metalworking. We want to provide that opportunity.”

In each two-day workshop, students will learn a technique as they create their own pieces of silver jewelry. The current schedule has grown out of classes Borter has taught by himself since moving his studio from Main Street to High Street in 2015.

The next workshop in the series is a new one for the studio. On Aug. 29 and 31, Lann will lead an Introduction to Sand Casting, in which students will learn an accessible method to create solid silver forms. The cost for this workshop is $150.

Other classes scheduled for 2017:

• Stacking Ring Workshop, Sept. 19 and 21, $150

• Beginning Silversmith Class, Oct. 10 and 12, $150

• Stone Setting Workshop, Nov. 7 and 9, $175

All of the sessions above will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Borter's Jewelry Studio in Suite 202 of the Midtown Mall building at 22 High St. in Brattleboro. The cost for each class includes materials. Space is limited.

For detailed descriptions of each class and to register, visit bortersjewelry.com/jewelryclasses or contact Borter at borterbob@gmail.com or (802) 254-3452