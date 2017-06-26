Call for Photo Book Entries at Vermont Center for Photography

By Not Signed In | Mon, June 26 2017

The call for entries for the Vermont Center for Photography's 2nd Juried Photographic Book Exhibition “By the Books” is open until July 15, 2017. Noted photographer, Henry Horenstein will jury this exhibition Opening on August 4, 2017, it will showcase a wide variety of outstanding photographic books from artists around the world. This exhibition is a unique opportunity to “break out of the frame” and share your photographic work in an alternative format. All submitted books will be reviewed by our juror who will be solely responsible for selecting the books to be on display.

One artist will be chosen to receive the “Best in Show” award and will be presented with a complimentary two year VCP Membership as well as a $500 cash prize.

Books should be primarily photographic in nature, though other mediums are allowed (i.e. – a book featuring photographs as well as illustration). Submissions should be books of your own work or a collaborative/multiple-artist book of which you are involved in. There is no age restriction for artists and the call is open internationally. Books may be handmade, self- published, digitally-printed, hand-printed, commercially published – or anything in between. VCP welcomes your creative interpretation.

Mailed books and online submissions must be in by July 15, 2017. Notice of acceptance will be on July 22. The exhibition opening is on Friday, August 2, 2017, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Please go to VCP website at www.vcphoto.org for instructions on how to complete the online form or how to send send your book to VCP.

The Vermont Center for Photography is located at 49 Flat Street, Brattleboro, VT, 05301. Books also may be dropped off during regular gallery hours, Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Please contact Gallery Director Joshua Farr at info@vcphoto.org or call 802-251-6051 for any questions.

Juror Henry Horenstein has been a professional photographer, teacher, and author since the 1970s. He studied history at the University of Chicago and earned his BFA and MFA at Rhode Island School of Design, where he is now professor of photography. Henry’s work is collected and exhibited internationally and he has published over 30 books, including Black & White Photography: A Basic Manual and Digital Photography: A Basic Manual, is used by many colleges, universities, high-schools, and art school students as their introduction to photography. He has also published several monographs of his own work, including Shoot What You Love, Histories: Tales from the 70s, Show, Honky Tonk, Animalia, Humans, Racing Days, Close Relations, and many others.

-30-