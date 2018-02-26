"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Culture » Arts

Color Mixing Workshop at the Drawing Studio


By jna | Sun, February 25 2018

If you are an intuitive genius with color then I would love to talk with you but you likely don't need to take this workshop. If you are NOT, this will help..

Color and color mixing can be a hit or miss experience if you don't have an understanding of the properties and inter-relationship of color.  This one day workshop will show you how the basic principles of color theory can greatly increase your enjoyment and intelligence with color in your paintings.  With a limited palette (red-violet-blue-green-yellow-orange and white)  we will learn to mix virtually any color we see:  sunlight on skin, a shadow stretching across a field, wet pavement, street lights at night, anything.

There will be clear demonstration and lots of mixing time with oil paint. We will use images from the art library to show how these principles have been understood throughout art history.  If you want a more connected relationship to your palette and the use of color, please reserve a spot in this one day workshop.

 https://www.vermontdrawingstudio.com/registration/color-mixing-workshop

Saturday March 3rd, 2018  from 10 am to 430 pm.  Cost  $150 (includes instruction, all materials and coffee/tea/cornbread)

