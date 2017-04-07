"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Conscious Painting Using Oils or Pastels with Stephanie Birdsall


By Penelope | Fri, April 07 2017

This workshop is about learning to put on your canvas or paper only what you choose to be there in a very deliberate and conscious way. This requires a slowing down, learning how to really see what you are wanting to paint, and never dabbing at it when you are thinking about what you wish to do next. Every stroke counts! Often referred to, with a smile, as a "Birdsall’s Boot Camp."  

When you learn to paint in this way, every brushstroke you lay down can be clear and meaningful and can create the beautiful form you desire. A fine painting does not happen by accident or luck but by seeing consciously. Stephanie will teach you to think and paint fearlessly. Many of her participants consider this approach to be a life-changing painting experience. If you are ready for a fresh way to “see,” and  a new way to practice being more in control of your mind, your tools and your paint, this is the workshop for you. 

Stephanie is a member of the Putney Painters, an invitational painting group with Richard Schmid and Nancy Guzik.  An incredible teacher of oil painting and a Master Pastellist,  Stephanie understands how to bring out the best in her students to help build confidence and comfort with materials while building solid foundations in seeing and painting using oils or pastels. All levels are welcome and participants should have a basic knowledge of the materials they choose to use.        

www.VillageArtsofPutney.fineaw.com

Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, 2017     9:00a.m. —4:00p.m.     Tuition: $395

To Register: Contact Penelope Simpson at  802-246-7742 or <villarts@sover.net>

 


