Conversations with the Unseen: Paintings by Rosemary Ladd at Next Stage Gallery

By Next Stage Arts | Fri, August 18 2017

At Next Stage Gallery from August 25, 2017 to November 14, 2017

All Day

Artist Statement: Rosemary Ladd

I have always wanted to be an artist and portray the beauty I see around me.

When illness affected my ability to paint, I took the opportunity to find new pathways. These paintings represent my exploration into the world of non-representational painting with cold wax and oil.

Layers are applied and removed, lost and found, slowly allowing the painting to emerge. By allowing myself to be open, I am finding beauty in this wild, uncharted world. I look forward to seeing where it will lead.

Rosemary has been a member of the Putney Painters since 2001. She has worked and studied with Richard Schmid, Nancy Guzik, Dennis Sheehan, Jeremy Lipking, Diane Rath, amongst others.