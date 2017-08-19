"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Arts

Conversations with the Unseen: Paintings by Rosemary Ladd at Next Stage Gallery


By Next Stage Arts | Fri, August 18 2017

At Next Stage Gallery from August 25, 2017 to November 14, 2017 

All Day

Artist Statement: Rosemary Ladd

I have always wanted to be an artist and portray the beauty I see around me.

When illness affected my ability to paint, I took the opportunity to find new pathways. These paintings represent my exploration into the world of non-representational painting with cold wax and oil.

Layers are applied and removed, lost and found, slowly allowing the painting to emerge. By allowing myself to be open, I am finding beauty in this wild, uncharted world. I look forward to seeing where it will lead.

Rosemary has been a member of the Putney Painters since 2001. She has worked and studied with Richard Schmid, Nancy Guzik, Dennis Sheehan, Jeremy Lipking, Diane Rath, amongst others.

