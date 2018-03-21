Don't Forget - Join Us Thursday for Enchantment & The Inner Child

By Not Signed In | Tue, March 20 2018

How can the items in our everyday life be used as a gateway to play and our inner child as we unzip our creativity?

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Marta Bernbaum, Co-Owner of JMB Glass Studios

William Forchion, U.S. Cultural Exchange Ambassador for Circus Arts & Co-Founder of Dreamcatcher Entertainment

Ines Zeller Bass, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Sandglass Theater

MORE ABOUT THIS FORUM:

As adults we sometimes downplay thinking and having a childlike mind or entering a state of returning to our inner child. What can children or remembering our inner child teach us? This session explores tapping into our inner children through re-enchantment with the everyday items that surround us. How can the items in our everyday life be used as a gateway to play and our inner child as we unzip our creativity? We will explore all of the ways we can think outside of the box of adulthood, gain lessons from re-engaging with our inner child as a part of the creative process for creativity.

MORE ABOUT OUR FEATURED ARTISTS:

Performing artist William Forchion is a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, and The American Institute of Holistic Theology. He has traveled around the world performing with acclaimed companies including Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and Cirque du Soleil, and worked as an actor and stuntman on numerous television and film productions. He is an independent award-winning film producer, a U.S. Cultural Exchange Ambassador for the Arts, and his first book, Billosophy: Meditations on God, Movement and Miracles, was published in 2016.

Ines has been performing with puppets since 1978, starting in Munich, Germany, and moved with her husband Eric Bass to Putney, Vermont in the mid-1980s. Together with Eric she teaches their approach to puppetry in the US and abroad. Lately she has designed and built puppets for "Natan El Sabio" in El Salvador as well as for Sandglass’s newest production “Babylon,” a piece about refugees. She is currently touring in Sandglass’ piece “D-Generation, an Exaltation of Larks,” a play about people with dementia.

Glass artist Marta Bernbaum grew up in Belfast, Maine, and attended the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston from 1995-2000, graduating with a bachelor of fine arts glass degree. It was there that Marta studied a multitude of disciplines involving glass as a medium. The information learned through practicing all the different disciplines apply daily when she teaches. In 2005 Marta and her husband Josh bought a house in Brattleboro, Vermont, and they have since started a family and JMB Glass studios.

Thursday, March 22: Enchantment and the Inner Child: Materials and Process

TIME: 6 - 8:30 P.M. LOCATION: 118 ELLIOT, BRATTLEBORO, VT

Conversation moderated by William Forchion

*Time range of this event includes networking time. Snacks will be available.*

