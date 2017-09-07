"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Culture » Arts

The Drawing Studio Open House


By jna | Thu, September 07 2017

Hi All

Today from 4 to 7 pm The Drawing Studio will have it's Open House. 

This is a chance to see the studio, sign up for classes in drawing and color mixing/color theory and meet other people who love this stuff too. 

There will be light food and drinks and we can talk about the possibilities of Art being a bigger part of your life this year.  Because of our successful fundraising we have several half scholarships available for those who would benefit from them.

Our Fall Semseter begins next week!

For a preview of classes see our website:

www.vermontdrawingstudio.com

Hope to see you there! 

Jason Alden

802 380 4997

Comments | 1

Submitted by cgrotke on September 7, 2017 - 1:35pm. #

Excellent news

Looks gorgeous. I'm glad this is here in Brattleboro and hope many take advantage of what's being offered.

Note to any aspiring animators - life drawing skills are highly valued. Learn anatomy, quick sketching, poses... right here at the studio. You'll become a better animator.

 

