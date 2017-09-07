The Drawing Studio Open House

By jna | Thu, September 07 2017

Hi All

Today from 4 to 7 pm The Drawing Studio will have it's Open House.

This is a chance to see the studio, sign up for classes in drawing and color mixing/color theory and meet other people who love this stuff too.

There will be light food and drinks and we can talk about the possibilities of Art being a bigger part of your life this year. Because of our successful fundraising we have several half scholarships available for those who would benefit from them.

Our Fall Semseter begins next week!

For a preview of classes see our website:

www.vermontdrawingstudio.com

Hope to see you there!

Jason Alden

802 380 4997