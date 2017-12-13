The Drawing Studio Winter Open House

By Not Signed In | Wed, December 13 2017

Please join us this Thursday December 14th for an Open House at The Drawing Studio from 4 to 7 pm. Come and learn about our classes in traditional and experimental drawing practices, color mixing and composition, as well as our weekly drop in life drawing groups. We also have gift certificates available if you want to bring art into the life of someone you love this Winter.

Our classes begin January 8!

Get a preview here: www.vermontdrawingstudio.com

We are at 28 Williams Street on the first floor, white door nearest the brook (the side away from Elliot Street).

Call or write with any questions!

Jason Alden

802 380 4497