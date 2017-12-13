"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 35 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Arts

The Drawing Studio Winter Open House


By Not Signed In | Wed, December 13 2017

Please join us this Thursday December 14th for an Open House at The Drawing Studio from 4 to 7 pm. Come and learn about our classes in traditional and experimental drawing practices, color mixing and composition, as well as our weekly drop in life drawing groups. We also have gift certificates available if you want to bring art into the life of someone you love this Winter.

Our classes begin January 8!

Get a preview here: www.vermontdrawingstudio.com

We are at 28 Williams Street on the first floor, white door nearest the brook (the side away from Elliot Street).

Call or write with any questions!

Jason Alden

802 380 4497

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Brattleboro is considering a second sidewalk snowplow. That snowplow

Choices