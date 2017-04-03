"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Drawing from the Visible World: Work by Alden, Bowen & Danaher: April 7-27 at 118 Elliot


By Pamela | Mon, April 03 2017

Drawing from the Visible World, an exhibition of works on paper, paintings and sculptures by JASON ALDENPAUL BOWEN and MYLES DANAHER will be on view from Friday, April 7, 2017-Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 118 Elliot Gallery. The opening reception is on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 6:00 PM. The gallery is located at 118 Elliot Street in Brattleboro, VT. Gallery hours: Thurs.-Sat, 2-6 PM.

Drawing from the Visible World is an exhibition of work by JASON ALDEN, PAUL BOWEN and MYLES DANAHER. Each of these artists has an intimate connection to the things he sees, recalls, and imagines with care and refined attention. All three encourage the viewer to see everyday objects and surroundings from a fresh perspective, whether it is the flattened plane of a table in Alden’s paintings, the diamond-shaped holes in a bridge in Bowen’s drawings, or the late afternoon sky framed by the dark forms of trees in Danaher’s work.

April 3, 2017

For more info: lcmendelsund@gmail.com or call 802-257-2757

Comments | 1

Submitted by KAlden on April 3, 2017 - 1:35pm. #

This is going to be a

This is going to be a wonderful show so stop by if you can. My son,Jason is one of the artists participating - all of the work being presented is beautiful.

 

