Drawing from the Visible World: Work by Alden, Bowen & Danaher: April 7-27 at 118 Elliot

By Pamela | Mon, April 03 2017

Drawing from the Visible World, an exhibition of works on paper, paintings and sculptures by JASON ALDEN, PAUL BOWEN and MYLES DANAHER will be on view from Friday, April 7, 2017-Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 118 Elliot Gallery. The opening reception is on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 6:00 PM. The gallery is located at 118 Elliot Street in Brattleboro, VT. Gallery hours: Thurs.-Sat, 2-6 PM.

Drawing from the Visible World is an exhibition of work by JASON ALDEN, PAUL BOWEN and MYLES DANAHER. Each of these artists has an intimate connection to the things he sees, recalls, and imagines with care and refined attention. All three encourage the viewer to see everyday objects and surroundings from a fresh perspective, whether it is the flattened plane of a table in Alden’s paintings, the diamond-shaped holes in a bridge in Bowen’s drawings, or the late afternoon sky framed by the dark forms of trees in Danaher’s work.

For more info: lcmendelsund@gmail.com or call 802-257-2757