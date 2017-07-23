On Exhibit at Brooks Library

By Brooks Memorial... | Sat, July 22 2017

"The back of Brattleboro," (2005) by Terry Sylvester, is now on extended display at Brooks Memorial Library as part of our renovation celebration! We hope you will come to see it in person!

"This piece was made specifically for a month long show at Brooks Memorial Library years ago. I used to live down by the railroad tracks and loved walking there, so I wanted to show a panoramic view of that beautiful part of town. I am so pleased to have it be a part of the library’s celebration!"~Terry Sylvester

The Brooks Memorial Library houses an extensive permanent art collection, including works by Daniel Chester French, Larkin Mead, and William Morris Hunt, among others. There are also artifacts from history and pre-history: come see the mammoth tusk! Visitors are invited to take the self-guided fine arts walking tour. Tour pamphlets are available on both floors.

The Library also offers changing exhibits of the work of children's illustrators in the exhibit cases outside the Children's Room. For more information about exhibiting work, please contact exhibit coordinator Prudence Baird. Visit the library art and exhibits web page at http://brookslibraryvt.org/about/fine-art-and-exhibits. Exhibits are accessible during regular library hours.