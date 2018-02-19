Guilford Center Stage Auditions

By DonInGuilford | Mon, February 19 2018

Guilford Center Stage announces its 2018 schedule, with plays in May (4-6th) and November (24 & 25) and its summer theater camp in August (13-17.)

The spring production is Spoon River, from the Edgar Lee Masters classic, in a new adaptation for the stage by Michael Nethercott of Guilford, who directs the production.

AUDITIONS for Spoon River are this Saturday, February 24 from 2-5 pm, and next Monday the 26th from 6:30-8:30 pm. Arrive anytime the during session; no appointment is necessary. Prepare or bring a dramatic reading or passage from a play of your choosing. There will also be passages from Spoon River available for those who wish to try some dialogue. Broad Brook Community Center, formerly The Grange, 3940 Guilford Ctr. Rd. Information: 802-257-1961.