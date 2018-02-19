"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Guilford Center Stage Auditions


By DonInGuilford | Mon, February 19 2018

Guilford Center Stage announces its 2018 schedule, with plays in May (4-6th) and November (24 & 25) and its summer theater camp in August (13-17.)

The spring production is Spoon River, from the Edgar Lee Masters classic, in a new adaptation for the stage by Michael Nethercott of Guilford, who directs the production. 

AUDITIONS for Spoon River are this Saturday, February 24 from 2-5 pm, and next Monday the 26th from 6:30-8:30 pm.  Arrive anytime the during session; no appointment is necessary.  Prepare or bring a dramatic reading or passage from a play of your choosing.  There will also be passages from Spoon River available for those who wish to try some dialogue.   Broad Brook Community Center, formerly The Grange,  3940 Guilford Ctr. Rd.  Information: 802-257-1961.

 

